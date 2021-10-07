Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equinor is one of the premier integrated energy companies, with operations spreading across 30 countries. In Europe, it is the second-largest supplier of natural gas. It made 16 commercial discoveries in 2019 and 2020 each. In early 2021, the company completed major commercial discoveries, some of which were made at the U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico and Brazil’s Santos Basin. The discoveries are likely to help reach its compound annual production growth rate of 3% through 2026. It is actively investing in renewable projects, comprising power generation from solar and wind energy. Notably, its upstream CO2 intensity improved by 16% to 8 kilograms of CO2 per barrel of oil equivalent in 2020 compared with 2019 levels. It also generates sufficient energy from wind farms in Germany and the U.K. to power customers across Europe.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Danske upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

NYSE EQNR opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of -112.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $27.22.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,007,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

