Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

EQX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.18.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.08. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $226.22 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 50.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinox Gold (EQX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.