Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 15,000 Shares

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Equitable by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,322 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after buying an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $6,656,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

