Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 160,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in GlycoMimetics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 19,016 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC).

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.