Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.22% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 88.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 19.5% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 11,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

In other news, major shareholder Christine S. Abernethy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $1,005,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

