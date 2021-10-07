Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,096,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,610,000 after purchasing an additional 561,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,622,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,371,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,196,000 after purchasing an additional 380,790 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,838,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,397,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

RLJ stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

