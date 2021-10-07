Ergoteles LLC Invests $332,000 in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 74.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Aravive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.07.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

