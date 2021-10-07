Ergoteles LLC Invests $355,000 in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 209,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a current ratio of 32.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $78,533.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 933,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,106 shares of company stock worth $194,160. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

