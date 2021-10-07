Ergoteles LLC Invests $361,000 in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.20% of Security National Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Security National Financial news, VP Jason G. Overbaugh sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $25,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

