Ergoteles LLC Invests $373,000 in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 160,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares during the period. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.11.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GlycoMimetics Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

