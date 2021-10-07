Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,739,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,507 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,143,000 after purchasing an additional 495,256 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $57.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $219,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,964 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,903.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

