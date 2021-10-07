Ergoteles LLC Takes $334,000 Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.68.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.