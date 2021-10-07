ESBC (ESBC) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $62,196.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 90.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,652,745 coins and its circulating supply is 30,373,411 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.