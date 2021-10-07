Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Short Interest Update

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ESPGY remained flat at $$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. The company operates in Germany, Rest of Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platform.

