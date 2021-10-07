Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $54.30 or 0.00098894 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.08 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.07 or 0.06465870 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 221.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,407,355 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.