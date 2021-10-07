Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley Sells 908 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Merilee Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Merilee Buckley sold 1,025 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $208,608.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00.

Shares of ETSY opened at $209.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

