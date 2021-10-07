Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,124.00

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($14.69) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -985.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.79.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

In other news, insider Wendy Pallot acquired 972 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.