Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,124.00

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,124 ($14.69) and last traded at GBX 1,110 ($14.50), with a volume of 314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.48).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -985.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,041 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,018.79.
In other news, insider Wendy Pallot acquired 972 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.40 ($12,953.23).
Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.
