Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.13

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 123015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.35 million. Analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 26.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 320,025 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

