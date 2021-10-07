European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in European Biotech Acquisition by 32.9% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 465,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 115,285 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,127,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,020,000.

Shares of EBACU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. European Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

