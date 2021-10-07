Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EUTLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eutelsat Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.82. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

