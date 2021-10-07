Evermay Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 350 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 30.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

