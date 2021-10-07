Evermay Wealth Management LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

