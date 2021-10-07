Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of MAIN opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

