Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 533 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after buying an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,818,000 after purchasing an additional 198,072 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,776,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

NYSE SWX opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.91.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

