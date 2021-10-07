Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 107,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,827,136 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $157.31 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

