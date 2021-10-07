Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 185,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 57,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 25.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

