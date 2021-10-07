Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 185,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 57,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.23% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter.
About Everspin Technologies
Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.
