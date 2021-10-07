Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.60 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.50% from the company’s previous close.

CAHPF has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.35. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

