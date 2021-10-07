Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) PT Raised to $7.80

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $6.00 to $7.80 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $7,550,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,212,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,253,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 144,007 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

