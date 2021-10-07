Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Sells $1,599,183.92 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $91.82 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $89.65 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

