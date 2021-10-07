ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 2,661 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of EXLS opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
