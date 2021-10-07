ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla Sells 2,661 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EXLS opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 89,688 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

