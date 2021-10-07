ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after buying an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ExlService by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in ExlService by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXLS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. 112,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,255. ExlService has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.