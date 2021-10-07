Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. Exor has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $90.68.
About Exor
