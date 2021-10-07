Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,800 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 282,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF opened at $82.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. Exor has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $90.68.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.