Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by HHR Asset Management LLC

HHR Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,980 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 4.5% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $334.56. 339,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market capitalization of $943.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.46.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.10, for a total transaction of $26,985,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

