Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Update

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 199,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,050 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Farmer Bros. stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.