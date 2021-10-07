FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $283.00 by Analysts at Cowen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $297.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $317.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $224.20 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.