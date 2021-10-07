Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

FERG stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ferguson by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

