Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.
FERG stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $148.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.
About Ferguson
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.
