Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 469,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

MATW stock opened at $35.07 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $428.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

