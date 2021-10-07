Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 432 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after buying an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after buying an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.64.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.87.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

