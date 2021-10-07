Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 720 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after purchasing an additional 227,512 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Donegal Group by 164.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Donegal Group by 3,058.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 84,469 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 27.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Donegal Group by 278.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $200.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

