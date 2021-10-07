Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 200.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

