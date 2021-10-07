Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 2,374 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 147.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

MT opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

