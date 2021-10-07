Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

CNS stock opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The firm had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

