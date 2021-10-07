Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 821 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the second quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The New York Times by 9.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times stock opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.25. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

