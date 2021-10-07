Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FLMNF traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
