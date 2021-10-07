Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FLMNF traded down $9.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.25. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

