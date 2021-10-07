Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,739 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 863,251 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,387,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 340,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,250 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000.

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,795. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.93. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

