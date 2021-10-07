Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

IWM traded up $4.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.77. 1,349,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,461,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $151.39 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

