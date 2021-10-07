Financial Comparison: AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) and Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Harmonic shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of AG&E shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Harmonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AG&E and Harmonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG&E N/A N/A N/A Harmonic -0.01% 4.84% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AG&E and Harmonic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A Harmonic 0 1 4 0 2.80

Harmonic has a consensus target price of $10.80, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Harmonic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harmonic is more favorable than AG&E.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AG&E and Harmonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harmonic $378.83 million 2.31 -$29.27 million ($0.11) -78.27

AG&E has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Harmonic.

Summary

Harmonic beats AG&E on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG&E

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies. The Cable Access segment offers solutions to cable operators. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

