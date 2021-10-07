Financial Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. 3,074,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.26.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

