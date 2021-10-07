Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys 701 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.76.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.