Financial Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.81. 1,277,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,246. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.03 and its 200-day moving average is $268.72.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

